



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is the most undervalued city in America for the second year in a row, making it the number one city where you can get the most value for your money.

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, said they analyzed 189 cities to figure out the top 10 most undervalued cities, and once again, Pittsburgh is the leader.

The ‘Burgh has the best quality of life for the least expensive cost of living.

SmartAsset says that the average price per square foot is around $104, but their model estimates that homes should cost around $262, meaning that it’s a good idea to purchase property here because it will later be worth more.

It also means that Pittsburgh homeowners get the best value on their mortgages.

The financial company says their model considers data from a variety of factors like unemployment rates, price per square foot, graduation rates, crime rates and weather.

Pittsburgh is the first most undervalued city, followed by Newark, New Haven and Philadelphia.

SmartAsset says if you’re looking for a good deal, you should look east. All of the top ten cities are located in the eastern part of the U.S.