



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Minor changes will go a long way in limiting rain chances for today when compared to what we saw on Thursday.

High pressure will slide in, along with seeing mid-level temperatures a little warmer than yesterday. We were close to 90 degrees yesterday with the high in Pittsburgh hitting 89 degrees. Today has a solid chance for seeing our first 90 degree day of the year.

Expect hot and humid conditions if you have to be outside today. Most of the day, if not all of it, will be dry.

Wind won’t cool us off today with the wind coming in out of the southwest at 2-6 mph.

Saturday’s best rain chance will come after 4 p.m. as a weak cold front drops in from the north. Up until this time, expect hot and humid conditions to persist. The front may be just enough to set off downpours that could cause isolated flooding in some spots.

Sunday and Monday are now looking mostly dry.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley puts us in a 20 percent chance for rain on Sunday, but if we see anything, it wouldn’t be a lot.

Monday and Tuesday are looking completely dry as high pressure moves by. Tuesday is looking hot with highs near 90 degrees.

Rain chances are back on Wednesday.

