CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – US Steel and Allegheny County Health Department have resolved enforcement orders associated with multiple fires.
This agreement, which contains $200 million in improvements to the Clairton Plant’s coke batteries, follows a fire earlier this month, a fire back at Christmas and pollution concerns.
It says the new agreement will also put in place better training measures for employees, and a third-party consultant will do an annual air compliance audit.
The agreement says the health department will revisit the methods they use to measure emissions.
“U. S. Steel believes this agreement fairly addresses the reasons for our appeal of the enforcement orders related to battery compliance at our Clairton Plant while also demonstrating our commitment to protecting our shared environment and neighboring communities,” says Sara Greenstein, Senior Vice President of Consumer Solutions at US Steel in a press release.
The company will also pay a $2.7 million civil penalty.