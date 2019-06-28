



HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. (AP/KDKA) — Authorities say a New Jersey man drove to western Pennsylvania to pick up a teenage girl he met online and then brought her back to his home and sexually assaulted her.

Middlesex County prosecutors say 23-year-old Andrew Carnegie-Blackman, of Highland Park, faces numerous charges including kidnapping, human trafficking, child endangerment and two counts of sexual assault.

He was due to make his initial court appearance Friday, and it wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

Authorities say Carnegie-Blackman drove to the Pittsburgh area Tuesday and picked up the 16-year-old West Newton girl, who was reported missing a few hours later.

She was found Wednesday afternoon at Carnegie-Blackman’s home after a friend of the teen provided information to authorities.

The girl’s disappearance prompted extensive searches by the West Newton Volunteer Fire Company and Collinsburg Volunteer Fire Department. They searched the Youghiogheny River, nearby shoreline, and along the Greater Allegheny Passage for any clues of her whereabouts. They searched for about five hours on Tuesday. West Newton crews were out for another two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday morning.

