  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AAA Indianapolis, Indianapolis Indians, MiLB, MLB, MLB All Star Futures Game, MLB All Star Game, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, Will Craig


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pirates prospect infielder Will Craig will represent the club during the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland next month.

Craig, who has played his entire 2019 campaign with AAA-Indianapolis, was selected Friday afternoon to play for the National League.

“Congrats to Tribe first baseman @WCraigers22 who will represent the @Pirates for the U.S. team in the 2019 @SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game! 👏 #RollTribe”

Craig has played 73 games this season for the Indians, while accruing a .258 batting average and 16 home runs. The 24-year-old has also drove in 45 runs in 2019 so far.

“Congrats to Pirates prospect Will Craig on being named to the 2019 Futures Game! #LetsGoBucs”

The first baseman was drafted in the 2016 out of Wake Forest University. He was a first round selection by the Pirates.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Futures Game takes place Sunday, July 7th at Progressive Field. The entire American and National League rosters for the game can be found here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s