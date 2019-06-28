



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pirates prospect infielder Will Craig will represent the club during the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland next month.

Craig, who has played his entire 2019 campaign with AAA-Indianapolis, was selected Friday afternoon to play for the National League.

Craig has played 73 games this season for the Indians, while accruing a .258 batting average and 16 home runs. The 24-year-old has also drove in 45 runs in 2019 so far.

The first baseman was drafted in the 2016 out of Wake Forest University. He was a first round selection by the Pirates.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Futures Game takes place Sunday, July 7th at Progressive Field. The entire American and National League rosters for the game can be found here.