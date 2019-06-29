Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh will have a new beer pong champion by the end of the day as people are lining up near the Clemente Statue to compete in a beer pong tournament.
Except, water is being used. But that doesn’t make it any less fun.
An event organizer said there are two sessions today. The first is from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the second is 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
There will be 32 singles each session as beer pong-ers compete for the belt.
The event is sponsored by Iron City Beer and Sports Clips.