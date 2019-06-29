Filed Under:Beer Pong, Beer Pong Championship, championship, Local TV, PNC Park


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh will have a new beer pong champion by the end of the day as people are lining up near the Clemente Statue to compete in a beer pong tournament.

Except, water is being used. But that doesn’t make it any less fun.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

An event organizer said there are two sessions today. The first is from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the second is 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

There will be 32 singles each session as beer pong-ers compete for the belt.

The event is sponsored by Iron City Beer and Sports Clips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s