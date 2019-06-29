Filed Under:Boil Water Advisory, Harrison Township Water Authority, Local TV, Natrona, Pittsburgh News, Water Main Break

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A boil water advisory is in place for Natrona following a water main break that occurred Friday near North Canal Street.

According to the Harrison Township Water Authority, the advisory will be in effect until Monday while the authority runs a series of tests.

They recommend boiling all water that will be used for drinking, cleaning, brushing teeth, and food preparation for one minute and allow it to cool before using.

Anyone with questions can contact the authority at 724-226-9526.

