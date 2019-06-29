PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service confirmed a strong downburst in the West End and Elliot area last night as residents share videos and photos showing the damage and storm.
The National Weather Service said that they can confirm a strong downburst, but the classification of microburst is still pending upon further investigation.
One video by Amy Mackewich shows an area near the intersection of South Main and Noblestown getting pummeled with rain.
WATCH: Footage of a strong storm
Other photos show storm damage and downed trees.
Duquesne Light said that crews are dealing with extensive damage done in the West End.
Another photo by Laura Phu Kelley shows a large tree down, hanging of of a power line.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.