LEETSDALE (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Resources Council hosted a “Hard-To-Recycle” event at Quaker Valley High School.
The event gave residents of the area an ability to dispose of items that they wouldn’t normally be able to put out for normal trash and recycling pick up.
Materials that were collected free of charge included cell phones, CFL bulbs, computer towers, keyboards, laptops, microwaves, stereo equipment, video game consoles, and DVD players.
There were also items that were collected for a fee and that included TVs, computer monitors, printers and batteries.
This was one of six hard-to-collect events that will take place in 2019. Others are scheduled for McCandless in July, West Mifflin in August, and Robinson in October.