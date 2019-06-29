Comments
EDINBURG (KDKA) — Firefighters in Lawrence County spent the day pumping out basements, yards and the former Mohawk Trails Golf Course due to flooding.
According to one fire chief, the residents needed a lot of help.
“We met with the supervisors of Mahoning Township and they’re all on board to call this an emergency so we can approach DEP and somebody for some funding,” said the chief.
Firefighters remind people to not drive through a flooded road. It is recommended you turn around and find a different route.