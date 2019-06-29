Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Phil Kessel, defenseman Dane Birks and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre-Oliver Joseph.
TRADE ALERT: The Penguins have acquired forward Alex Galchenyuk and defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph from the Coyotes in exchange for Phil Kessel, Dane Birks, and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.
Details: https://t.co/fe3DWHBZCc pic.twitter.com/9W8jtdXzW1
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 30, 2019
Galchenyuk scored 19 goals and had 41 points in 72 games with Coyotes in 2018-2019.
The Coyotes drafted Pierre-Oliver Joseph 23rd overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.