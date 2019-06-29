Filed Under:Alex Galchenyuk, Arizona Coyotes, Phil Kessel, Pierre-Oliver Joseph, Pittsburgh Penguins


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Phil Kessel, defenseman Dane Birks and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre-Oliver Joseph.

Galchenyuk scored 19 goals and had 41 points in 72 games with Coyotes in 2018-2019.

The Coyotes drafted Pierre-Oliver Joseph 23rd overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

