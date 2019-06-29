  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Standoff, Jackson Township, Local TV, Monroe County, Pennsylvania State Police, Police Standoff, Standoff

REEDERS, Pa. (AP) – State police in eastern Pennsylvania say troopers answering a call about a man who said he intended to kill himself shot and killed the man after he fired at them.

Police in Monroe County say they were called to a Jackson Township home just after 10 a.m. Friday and found a man standing in the driveway with a handgun.

Police say troopers ordered him to drop the weapon, but he fired in their direction, and a trooper returned fire, hitting him in the chest.

The man, identified as 69-year-old Larry Pettiford, was flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown, where he was pronounced dead.

State police and the county district attorney’s office are investigating.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s