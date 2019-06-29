ARNOLD (KDKA) — Police in Arnold, Westmoreland County are investigating a police incident that happened around 6:30 last night.

It happened in an alley and neighbors say they heard shots and then saw police.

Police aren’t releasing any official information at this time and will only say an investigation is underway.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office has confirmed a victim has died.

According to neighbors around 6:30 in an alley in the area of Taylor and Woodmont in Arnold is where neighbors were alerted to police activity Friday night.

They say they saw and heard police cars and fire trucks and then saw an SUV being taken from the alley on a flatbed truck.

Neighbors believe a victim inside the SUV was shot.

Elizabeth Smith lives nearby and describes hearing pops that she first thought were fireworks.

Smith says there have been several shootings nearby recently.

The coroner’s office says the victim in Arnold was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital.

