By Pam Surano
Filed Under:Arnold, Local TV, Pam Surano, Pittsburgh News, Westmoreland County

ARNOLD (KDKA) — Police in Arnold, Westmoreland County are investigating a police incident that happened around 6:30 last night.

It happened in an alley and neighbors say they heard shots and then saw police.

Police aren’t releasing any official information at this time and will only say an investigation is underway.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office has confirmed a victim has died.

According to neighbors around 6:30 in an alley in the area of Taylor and Woodmont in Arnold is where neighbors were alerted to police activity Friday night.

They say they saw and heard police cars and fire trucks and then saw an SUV being taken from the alley on a flatbed truck.

Neighbors believe a victim inside the SUV was shot.

Elizabeth Smith lives nearby and describes hearing pops that she first thought were fireworks.

Smith says there have been several shootings nearby recently.

The coroner’s office says the victim in Arnold was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s