  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    12:00 PMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Local TV, Robbed At Knifepoint, Robbery Suspect, Somerset County, Somerset Township

SOMERSET, Pa. – Police are searching for a man who robbed a local Dollar Tree and threatened employees with a knife.

Police say that yesterday, June 29, at around 2 p.m., they received a call of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on North Center Avenue in Somerset.

They say the suspect entered the store, showed an employee the knife he was carrying and demanded all the money in the safe.

After police say this approach failed, he tried a cashier and pointed his knife at her.

He allegedly demanded all the money in the drawer, and the cashier gave an undisclosed amount of cash to him.

Police say the suspect then ran from the store, heading towards the Walmart parking lot.

They describe the suspect as a white male in his 30s or 40s, about 6 feet tall. They say he has dirty blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball hat, a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tpr. Kozuch at Pennsylvania State Police Somerset at 814-445-4104.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s