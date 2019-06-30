



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We’re finally going to see an end to stormy weather for the next few days.

Showers and storms gradually died down last night, and there’s no chance of rain or storms today.

Last night, temperatures dipped into the mid to upper 60s.

A front also dropped through the area last night, cutting our humidity and temperature a bit today to highs in the lower 80s with a less muggy feel.

Lots of sunshine lingers Sunday and into Monday.

Tomorrow is going to look a lot like today — sunny, warm and no rain.

Then, the pattern shifts and a chance of thunderstorms returns each day through the end of the week.

