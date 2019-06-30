EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police say 22-year-old Octavia Stone was stabbed seven times in an apartment in the 200 block of Bessmer Avenue in East Pittsburgh.

She died from her wounds at the hospital.

“She was a mom, she was a good person,” said one of Stone’s friends who did not want to be identified. “She didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

Stone’s friend also said that she was in an abusive relationship with a man suspected of stabbing her.

“Physical, emotional, all of that,” she said. “Somebody she didn’t want to be with who wouldn’t let her go.”

According to Octavia’s friend, she was planning to move back to Atlanta before she was killed.

This is the second brutal murder of a woman in East Pittsburgh.

Last week, a man locked up in the Cambria County Jail told a counselor that authorities would find a body at a house on Maple Street. When they investigated, they discovered the body of 25-year-old Whitney Boyer in a pool of blood in the basement.

Mclinton was in the Cambria County Jail to complete a program for people who violate probation and now faces criminal homicide, theft, and other charges.

Meanwhile, police are looking for the suspect in Octavia Stone’s murder.