



NATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Kaley Bastine has a goal of raising $10,000 for the Harrison Township Police Department.

After raising over $3,000 so far through lemonade stands, cookie sales, and a car wash, Kaley was all set to have a hot dog sale today to reach her goal.

“Because I want to do this for the police,” she said when asked when she did all of this. “And because one of their police officers passed away.”

Kaley was well on her way, raising $2,600 from hot dog sales when the Natrona Heights Walmart and State Senator Lindsey Williams dropped by with a big surprise.

“I was gonna scream as loud as I can,” Kaley said when she saw a check for $7,500 presented to the Harrison Township Police Department from Walmart.

Not only was this a surprise for Kaley, but it was also a surprise for her mom, Jamie.

“I had so many tears coming down, I tried to hold it,” she said. “I am just so proud of my daughter and what she’s accomplished over this short year. There are just no words for what she’s done, no words.”

Kaley initially wanted to raise the money to get the department a bulletproof vest along with a K9 officer. Through those efforts, she formed a special bond with the officers.

“Words can’t even begin to describe how our officers feel about this young girl setting out to acheive this goal to raise money for this department,” said Sergeant Josh Acre.

The moment of surprise was emotional and unforgettable for those in attendance at the time.

“It was quite emotional,” said Walmart Store Manager Tony Soltis. “To see the look on Kaley’s face when she walked outside is something I will never forget. She works so hard to do what she did raise the amount of money she had and for myself and my store associates to come down here and be a part of it and present that check to her, the feeling of giving back and the feeling of just helping out the local community and helping out a young girl that’s so inspired and so motivated and dedicated to her cause is just the best thing that could’ve happened.”

At this point, Kaley has beaten her goal of $10,000 and she’s raised $13,500 to date.