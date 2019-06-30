Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates first baseman Josh Bell’s incredible season will continue at the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.
Bell will represent the Pirates on the NL All-Star Team on July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
He becomes the first Pirates first baseman to be named an All-Star since Jason Thompson represented the Pirates in 1982.
Bell currently leads the entire MLB in RBIs with 70 and extra base hits with 54.
He has also hit 22 home runs prior to the All-Star break, which counts for the most by a Pirates switch hitter and the most by any National League switch hitter since Lance Berkman hit 24 with the Cardinals in 2011.