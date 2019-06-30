Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates confirm Josh Bell “will put his power on display” in the Home Run Derby.
In a Tweet, the Pirates say Bell will participate in the MLB’s 2019 Home Run Derby.
🔔CONFIRMED🔔@JBell_19 will put his power on display in this year’s @MLB Home Run Derby! #BELLieve pic.twitter.com/biCsLnYmzR
— Pirates (@Pirates) June 30, 2019
This announcement comes after Bell lost the All-Star elections to the the Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman by one percent.
The Home Run Derby will take place Monday, July 8.