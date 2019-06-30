  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates confirm Josh Bell “will put his power on display” in the Home Run Derby.

In a Tweet, the Pirates say Bell will participate in the MLB’s 2019 Home Run Derby.

This announcement comes after Bell lost the All-Star elections to the the Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman by one percent.

The Home Run Derby will take place Monday, July 8.

