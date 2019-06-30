  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Juneteenth Celebration continues today at Point State Park.

The event continues down at the Point from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Juneteenth became a state holiday in Pennsylvania earlier this month after Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation designating June 19 as National Freedom Day.

Historically, the date commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

At the Point, celebrations feature live entertainment, motivational speakers, activities and vendors.

Yesterday, a parade that started at Freedom Center marched through Pittsburgh.

