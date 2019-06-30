  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Carrick.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to shots fired on the 1500 block of Amanda Street just before 8 p.m. last night

They say they found a male who had been shot and had fled the scene to the 1400 block of Brownsville Road.

Police say they provided aid and first responders transported the gunshot victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are processing the scene, and police continue to look for a suspect. They say they are searching for a short male in a hoodie who may have ran from the scene of the shooting.

