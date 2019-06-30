PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins traded Phil Kessel to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk and defensive prospect, Pierre-Olivier Joseph.
Phil Kessel was acquired by the Penguins in June of 2016 from the Toronto Maple Leafs and in his four seasons with the Pens, he won two Stanley Cups and became a fan favorite.
The winger took to his Instagram account Sunday to say goodbye to the team he became a Stanley Cup champion with saying:
“Pittsburgh, the fans, my teammates, and ownership. I just want to thank you for an incredible run. The last 4 years have been nothing short of amazing. Growing up as a kid my dream was to win The Stanley Cup. Well, we won 2, back to back! I’m gonna miss the fans, the city and my teammates. Thank you for all your support over the years. I will never forget it!”
View this post on Instagram
Pittsburgh, the fans, my teammates, and ownership. I just want to thank you for an incredible run. The last 4 years have been nothing short of amazing. Growing up as a kid my dream was to win The Stanley Cup. Well, we won 2, back to back! I’m gonna miss the fans, the city and my teammates. Thank you for all your support over the years. I will never forget it!
The Penguins start their 2019-2020 season at home on October 3 against the Buffalo Sabres.