PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You know about the Pens, the Pirates and the Steelers but have you heard of Pittsburgh’s ultimate Frisbee team?

The Pittsburgh Thunderbirds are a national ultimate Frisbee team that played its last home game of the season yesterday at J.C. Stone Field in Wexford.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Thunderbirds)

The Thunderbirds are one of 21 teams across the four divisions of the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL).

The Thunderbirds, which joined the AUDL five seasons ago, are currently sitting in third place in the Midwest division.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Thunderbirds)

Yesterday they played the Indianapolis Alleycats in a close game, which the Thunderbirds ultimately lost 20-23.

If they can finish off the season first or second in the division, they’ll head to the playoffs.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Thunderbirds)

If you want to be a Thunderbird, open tryouts are held each year.

