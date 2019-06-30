  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attempted Burglary, Burglar, Local TV, Oakland, University of Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a person tried to climb through a woman’s unlocked bedroom window in the middle of the night.

University of Pittsburgh Police say they assisted the City of Pittsburgh Police Department with the attempted burglary that occurred after midnight in the 400 block of Oakland Avenue.

The victim said that a person she didn’t know tried to climb through her window.

Police say she screamed and the suspect ran off towards Oakland Avenue.

There are no injuries, no reports of forced entry and nothing was taken, according to police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s