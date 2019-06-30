Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a person tried to climb through a woman’s unlocked bedroom window in the middle of the night.
University of Pittsburgh Police say they assisted the City of Pittsburgh Police Department with the attempted burglary that occurred after midnight in the 400 block of Oakland Avenue.
The victim said that a person she didn’t know tried to climb through her window.
Police say she screamed and the suspect ran off towards Oakland Avenue.
There are no injuries, no reports of forced entry and nothing was taken, according to police.