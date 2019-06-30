PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal judge has sentenced 51-year-old John O’Donnell to 15 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release for producing, distributing and possessing child pornography.
According to authorities, O’Donnell distributed content on Facebook that showed the sexual exploitation of a minor and he also had a hidden camera in his bathroom that secretly taped a 12-year-old girl.
When his home was searched, police found he was in possession of nearly 300 images and videos that depicted the sexual exploitation of minors.
The FBI, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Allegheny County Police, and Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office all conducted the investigating and the case was brought forth as part of Project Safe Childhood.
Project Safe Childhood was launched in 2006 to combat a growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse by the Department Of Justice.