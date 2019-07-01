Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two bears have been spotted running around the streets of Allegheny County.
Video footage from Sharpsburg Mayor Matt Rudzki shows a bear running across the street and through a parking lot in Sharpsburg.
There was a second bear spotted in the yard of an Indiana Township resident. This bear was seen wandering around Mary Ann Drive just off of Middle Road at 9:15 a.m. on Monday.
Officials warn not to attempt to pet the bears or to take a selfie with them and if you see a bear, remember these are wild animals and avoiding them is best way to prevent injuries.
Officials are asking for you to contact police if you spot a bear in your area.