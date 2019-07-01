  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland police say a 9-year-old girl was shot in the chest, and a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection with the case.

A police spokeswoman said Monday that the shooting appeared to be accidental.

Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said in an email that the wounded girl was conscious and talking after the incident. She was taken to a hospital from a residential area a few miles southeast of downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reported that crime-scene investigators were searching inside and outside a home. No other details about the children or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

