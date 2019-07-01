ECONOMY (KDKA) — Residents of Economy plan to protest shale gas drilling in the area.

PennEnergy Resources petitioned the borough to lift weight restrictions on Amsler Ridge Road, so they can access the well pad site. Residents say they were shocked when the borough council approved the proposal last week.

Many residents planned to object at a public forum on Monday night.

“They do feel betrayed by this,” said Lisa Graves Marcucci of the Environmental Integrity Project

The region is seeing a resurgence of shale gas drilling. And with it, more concerns of its impacts, especially in residential areas.

“It’s nice and quiet,” Economy resident Steve White said. “We like it for the peaceful existence here. To have this industry come in is going to upturn that.”

Marcucci said residents want PennEnergy to build its own access road and plan to petition council to reverse its decision.

“They want to find those areas in boroughs where it can be allowed and it doesn’t create tensions or potential harms or risks for the residents,” Marcucci said.