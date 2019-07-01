Filed Under:Derry Township, Fatal Accident, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Route 982, State Route 982, Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead after a two vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Westmoreland County.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office reports that one person was killed in an accident at the intersection of Route 982 and Industrial Boulevard.

State Police have the road closed on Industrial Boulevard at Route 892 and Pandora Road.

There is no word on when the road will reopen as an accident reconstructive team is on the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

