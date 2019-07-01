  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News


BLAIRSVILLE, PA –- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a Bolivar man after he allegedly fired a gun inside a hotel room Monday morning.

State Police say 26-year-old David Lee McGinnis allegedly shot one round from a 9mm handgun during an altercation inside a Days Inn hotel room in Burrell Township, Indiana County around 9:30 a.m.

One woman was arrested on scene and faces drug possession charges.

According to troopers, McGinnis and at least one other man fled the scene. The Pennsylvania State Police has issued a warrant for his arrest.

They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact state troopers at 724-357-1960.

Stick with KDKA for any updates on this developing story.

