PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have partnered with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum to honor the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The Pirates are hosting the “Apollo at the Park” exhibit starting Monday, lasting through the remainder of the season. The exhibit is a program that displays a full-sized statues of Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 spacesuit, according to a release from the Pirates.

The replica spacesuit is on display on the PNC Park Riverwalk behind section 142. Fans can view exclusive content about the Apollo 11 mission only available when interacting with the suit. Armstrong’s suit was 3D scanned, and those scans were used to create a replica.

The spacesuit was conserved and digitized thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2015.

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing is July 20, and the museum is placing 15 replica statues of Armstrong’s spacesuit in major league ballparks across the country.

