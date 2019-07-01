



PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–June is a wrap. For the third time this year June saw temperatures that were cooler than average with an average temp ((Daily high + daily low)/2) coming in at -0.4°.

We are running a big average surplus because the months that have run warm are running REALLY warm.

The hottest day of the month was last Thursday with us hitting 89°.

It was also a wet month with the city seeing 6.42” of rain. That’s a surplus of 2.12” from normal.

Today we should start off the month of July with near normal temperatures.

The average for this time of the year is 82/62. KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting a high of 84 with a low of 57.

No chance of rain today with rain chances returning for Tuesday, with warmer and more humid air.

Tuesday’s high should come in at 88 degrees with morning lows in the mid-60s.

There will be some spot storms around as soon as Tuesday morning with more rain around that afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will remain in place through the weekend.

Highs each day will likely be in the upper 80s with spot storms every afternoon to evening.

The issue and concern at this point is that any storms look to be slow movers with locally heavy downpours. This may lead to some flooding issues.

