UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – State police are seeking the person who fired a gun during a fireworks show at a mall in western Pennsylvania.

Police were called to the Uniontown Mall just before 10 p.m. Sunday, but the person who fired the shot was gone.

In a video shared by a KDKA viewer , someone can be heard screaming “Get your kids in the car. He’s shooting.”

No one was injured.

