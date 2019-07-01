Comments
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – State police are seeking the person who fired a gun during a fireworks show at a mall in western Pennsylvania.
Police were called to the Uniontown Mall just before 10 p.m. Sunday, but the person who fired the shot was gone.
In a video shared by a KDKA viewer , someone can be heard screaming “Get your kids in the car. He’s shooting.”
No one was injured.
(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)