Comments
Walmart has released a huge change for its stores across the nation.
As of Monday, the age to purchase tobacco products, including all e-cigarettes, at Walmart and Sam’s Club has been changed to 21.
Walmart officials said that after receiving a letter from the Food and Drug Administration, they believe this is the best way to prevent sales to minors.
They also mentioned that they will discontinue selling fruit and dessert flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems.
Store officials explained some additional measures on how they plan to keep tobacco out of the hands of minors.