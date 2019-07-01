Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC has confirmed a dozen cases of MRSA at the UPMC Children’s Hospital.
Six NICU patients, as well as six employees, have tested positive for MRSA.
The CDC’s website says that MRSA is a cause of staph infection that is difficult to treat because it’s resistant to some antibiotics.
UPMC says that it’s following CDC protocol and guidelines. It says isolation protocols and infection control procedures are in place.
They have also notified the Allegheny County Health Department and Pennsylvania Department of Health.
