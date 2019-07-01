Comments
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — A water boil advisory is in place in Fayette County until further notice.
The Mountain Watershed Association said Monday there is a water issue in Nicholson, German and Georges Townships because of water loss and a leak, which they have not yet located.
The boil water advisory affects about 200 customers, and some businesses.
Water buffaloes are being set up for household use, but emergency workers say people should get water to drink.
The advisory is for any of the Mountain Watershed Association’s service lines.