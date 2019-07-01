Comments
ELKINS, W. VA. (KDKA) — A West Virginia woman is facing charges related to methamphetamine distribution.
Destiny Hope Robinson, a 21-year-old of Philippi, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia said Robinson admitted to distributing more than five grams of methamphetamine from December 2017 to July 2018 in Randolph County.
Robinson is facing a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000,000, officials said.
The case was investigated by the Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.