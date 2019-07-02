HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania-based medical marijuana grower/processor has received a cease-and-desist order.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Tuesday AGRiMED Industries has been ordered to stop harvesting, cutting or destroying marijuana plants without a department inspector present. AGRiMED can grow plants to cultivate its unique strains, but is not allowed to turn off security equipment, the release stated.
A surprise inspection from the department found numerous violations, according to the release.
During the inspection, AGRiMED could not produce records establishing how or when it destroyed marijuana plants that matured, the release said. The company also could not provide the required security footage of the destruction of plants, as non-functional security cameras were in use.
“Lapses in security cannot and will not be tolerated,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a department-issued release. “Patients and communities are relying on us to ensure their medication is grown and processed in a safe, secure location, and we take that responsibility very seriously.”
AGRiMed became operational in February 2018 after being issued a medical marijuana grower/processor permit in June 2017.