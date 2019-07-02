PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh bar is helping raise awareness about the dangers of date-rape drugs.

A bartender at the Bigham Tavern spotted what she thought was a man putting Rohypnol in a woman’s drink when she went to the bathroom on Friday. The bartender spoke up, and employees analyzed the surveillance video.

“We had the medics show up,” tavern owner Joseph Rewis said. “Also the police showed up. They interviewed the young lady and spoke to the man about what had happened.”

After the police interviewed the man and woman involved, authorities determined the man did not put anything in the woman’s drink.

“The two had been speaking and interacting,” Rewis said. “One joke led to another, and it made it look like on tape that something bad was happening. She said something to the effect of, ‘Don’t put anything in my drink.’ At which time, he made actions as if he was putting something in her drink as she was walking away.”

While it was all a joke, Rewis said what happened is not OK. One of his managers contacted the Pennsylvania Restaurant Council to see if they offer staff training.

“To be alert to these types of things, to be able to recognize the difference between someone who’s been having a cocktail or two, versus someone who may have been drugged or roofied,” said Rewis.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said this type of training is not required by law, but there are products available that can help people detect foreign substances in their drink.

“You need to be careful and make sure you’re always paying attention to who you’re with, what’s going on with your drink and where it’s at,” said Rewis.