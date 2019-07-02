PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — James Conner says now that two of the Steelers biggest superstars are gone, the team is actually closer because of it.
Losing Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell this offseason is a definite loss in production, but it may make Pittsburgh play better as a team in the long run.
Conner spoke with Pro Football Talk Monday and said that time will tell as to what this team will have to offer.
“I think we became closer maybe because of everything,” Conner said. “Throughout OTAs and minicamp, it was fun to see the guys. You know, come into the facility, excited to be there, the interactions and the relationships. They’ve all been great so far. Great vibes within our organization. We’re excited about the future, man.”
“From #PFTPM, James Conner says the departures of Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell made the Steelers closer.”
Pro Football Talk says that comparisons are destined to be drawn between this year’s production and the Brown-Bell era, but Conner insists the team is moving on.