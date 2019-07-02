



BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A North Versailles man was arrested Monday after police say they seized a significant quantity of drugs from a hotel room he was using.

David Walker, Jr. was arrested at the Days Inn on Route 22 in Burrell Township around 11 a.m. after Pennsylvania State Police say officers conducted a search warrant of the room and found approximately 24 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 243 stamp bags of heroin, a small amount of marijuana and a digital scale.

Police say some of the drugs were discovered after an officer heard the toilet flushing in the room and, with the help of hotel maintenance, drained the water. Investigators say several bags of drugs were then recovered from the toilet.

A tip from a confidential informant about Walker, Jr. being involved in possible drug activity at the hotel led officers to him, according to State Police.

State Police also say an officer with the Indiana Borough Police Department helped execute the search.

According to investigators, the incident is unrelated to the man accused of firing a gun inside a room at the same Days Inn on Monday.

Walker is being held in the Indiana County Jail on $150,000 bail. He faces several charges in connection to the bust, including possession with intent to deliver.

His preliminary hearing is set for July 16.