



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With commercial fireworks legal in Pennsylvania, city officials are stressing the importance of using them safely this Fourth of July.

The Department of Public Safety is reminding residents that there are still laws surrounding the use of fireworks, as they pose significant risks to people.

Under city law, fireworks are prohibited from being set off within 150 feet of any structure. People are also prohibited from setting them off in places like Point State Park, where large numbers of people will congregate to view fireworks that begin at 9:30 p.m. To find fireworks displays in your area, click here.

“The Fourth of July is a great American tradition and a great Pittsburgh tradition, but we want and expect people to celebrate responsibly,” said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich.

“As in past years, there will be zero-tolerance for any type of disorderly conduct, to include illegal use of fireworks, fighting, public intoxication, underage drinking, or any type of violence.”

It is illegal for anyone under the influence of alcohol or other substances to operate fireworks.

The Public Safety Department says that officers from numerous law enforcement agencies, including state and city police, will be at Point State Park to monitor for unsafe behavior.

Anyone caught illegally setting off fireworks will be arrested and or cited.

Other prohibited items include alcohol, weapons and explosives. Public Safety says that bags will be screened for contraband at security checkpoints within the park.

For more information on the legal use of fireworks, click here. And for more details on fireworks safety, click here.