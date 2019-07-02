  • KDKA TVOn Air

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Corrective eyeglasses and contact lenses purchased in Ohio are no longer subject to state sales taxes.

The Dayton Daily News reports the change went into effect Monday. Hearing aids, prescription drugs and other medical devices already were exempt.

The Ohio Optometric Association supports the change, saying a sales tax can be an economic barrier to obtaining necessary products like glasses. It also cites benefits for small business vision retailers competing with online stores.

Taxpayers are expected to save an estimated $23 million to $30 million a year. The Legislative Service Commission director says the change likely means the state will lose more than $90 million in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years.

The commission estimates Ohioans will spend about $400 million in glasses and contact lenses next year.

