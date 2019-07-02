Comments
(KDKA) — Severe weather caused damage to property in Armstrong County.
On Tuesday, storms forced cleanup crews to hit the streets after thunderstorms slammed the area.
STORM AFTERMATH:
Cleanup underway after thunderstorm slams campsite in Armstrong County.
CW@10 & KDKA NEWS@11 pic.twitter.com/FkxpW1QkpY
— Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) July 2, 2019
A local campsite was impacted, causing damage.
West Penn Power crews also attended to power lines after severe winds brought down trees and wires in the area.
West Penn Power crews on the job in Armstrong County after strong winds brought down trees, wires on Armstrong County.
CW@10 & KDKA NEWS@11 pic.twitter.com/0gImPABWKo
— Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) July 2, 2019