Armstrong County, Severe Weather, Weather Damage


(KDKA) — Severe weather caused damage to property in Armstrong County.

On Tuesday, storms forced cleanup crews to hit the streets after thunderstorms slammed the area.

 

A local campsite was impacted, causing damage.

West Penn Power crews also attended to power lines after severe winds brought down trees and wires in the area.

