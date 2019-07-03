Comments
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The remains of a missing woman have been found on a property in Paint Township.
State Police in Somerset County announced Wednesday that the body of Cora Kline, 46, had been discovered buried under a house on Dark Shade Drive.
She had not been seen since April 4.
Troopers discovered a suspected burial site while searching the property Monday.
The following day, police executed a search warrant and located a body in the burial site.
Investigators say tattoos on the body matched photographs of Kline’s tattoos. They don’t know how long her body had been there.
Kline was last seen alive by her husband.
At this point, there have not been any arrests.