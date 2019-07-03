Comments
CANONSBURG (KDKA) — The Mayor of Canonsburg and Canonsburg’s Police Chief met with the organizers of a planned protest of violence against black people that was going to take place during their Fourth of July Parade.
In a Facebook post, the Canonsburg Police Department said the meeting was “cordial and respectful.”
The meeting led to an agreement that the demonstrators would have a place to make their voices heard without disrupting the parade.
According to the police chief, they will not disclose the area’s location due to what he called “hateful rhetoric” online regarding the protest.