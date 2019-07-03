  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Meghan Schiller
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — A Wexford man has been banned from county swimming pools after allegedly exposing himself at one.

According to Allegheny County Police, 62-year-old Christopher Steffy is accused of exposing himself to guests at North Park Swimming Pool on two separate occasions.

Authorities say that two women at the pool contacted police on June 27 after a male patron allegedly exposed himself to them. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

Staff members at North Park Pool alerted police on July 1 that the man who allegedly flashed patrons on June 27 was at the pool again.

Upon their arrival, police say that several guests reported that the man had again exposed himself. Steffy was identified as the suspect and he was questioned by officers, according to police.

Investigators have charged Steffy with indecent exposure and open lewdness. A warrant has been issued for his arrest as police search for him.

County police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

