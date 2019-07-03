Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you plan on driving to the downtown area tomorrow, there’s something you should know.
Parking is free on Independence Day in authorized street spaces.
Parking usually runs around $4 an hour, so you can save quite a bit if you plan on staying for a while.
And if you’re not sure where to go to see fireworks on the Fourth of July, we’ve compiled a list of where they’ll be in different counties:
Fireworks are now legal to purchase in Pennsylvania, but they still pose significant safety risks.
