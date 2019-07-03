  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Medical Marijuana, news, Pennsylvania Health Department, Regulations

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania officials are accusing a medical marijuana growing company of failing to follow regulations that require it to keep records about the plants it grows.

The state Health Department said Tuesday it ordered Carmichaels-based AGRiMED Industries of PA to stop harvesting or destroying plants outside the presence of an agency inspector.

The department says it found during an unannounced inspection on June 6 that AGRiMED couldn’t produce records about the plants it has destroyed, or the required security footage of any plants being destroyed.

The state says the company can continue to grow marijuana but can’t remove anything from the plants without an inspector watching.

It also may not turn off security equipment without the agency’s written OK.

Messages left for the company weren’t returned.

