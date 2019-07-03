Filed Under:Joseph Blandisi, NHL, NHL Offseason, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have quickly re-signed a restricted free agent they acquired last season.

The team announced that Joseph Blandisi inked a one-year, two-way contract in Pittsburgh.

“The Penguins have re-signed forward Joseph Blandisi to a one-year, two-way contract. The two-way contract contains a value of $700,000 at the NHL level.”
https://twitter.com/penguins/status/1146434518775140353

Blandisi played six games with the Penguins in 2019. He recorded no points on seven shots. He was acquired during a mid-season trade from the Anaheim Ducks and spent most of the rest of the season in Wilkes-Barre Scranton. In 54 games, he scored 17 goals and 26 assists for 46 points at the AHL level last season, with 20 points coming with Wilkes-Barre.

